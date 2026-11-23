Nazar scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Nazar has seven goals and two helpers during his six-game point streak. The 22-year-old center is on the second line, but he's seeing more ice time than he was due to the absence of Connor Bedard (shoulder), who will undergo another shoulder surgery this week. Nazar is poised to have a breakout on offense -- he's already at 12 goals, four assists, 47 shots on net, 19 hits, 15 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 22 appearances.