Nazar scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

Nazar was handed a two-game suspension for a check to the head of Bo Horvat in last Thursday's game. With the ban served, Nazar returned to a middle-six role and found the scoresheet for his third straight game. The 22-year-old has three goals, one helper, 12 shots on net, seven PIM and a minus-4 rating across six appearances this season. The battle between Nazar and Anton Frondell for second-line duties figures to be one that stretches on throughout the campaign.