Nazar scored a goal on six shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Nazar got the Blackhawks on the board just 10 seconds into the second period. The 21-year-old looked like one of the best players on the ice in this contest -- he clearly benefited from playing against a weaker opponent. He's scuffled to start March, potting two goals on just 12 shots over his first seven games of the month. For the season, the rookie forward has six goals, 10 assists, 58 shots on net, 12 PIM and a minus-7 rating across 37 appearances.