Nazar scored twice Tuesday in a 6-3 win over Toronto.

One of the goals came on the power play. Nazar is on a three-game, five-goal streak (nine shots) and a three-game power-play goal streak, too (three PPG). He's on a Cy Young-like season with 10 goals, two assists, three power-play goals and 37 shots in 19 contests, and with Connor Bedard (upper body) out after an injury on a faceoff, Nazar is going to move up the lineup into the top six. That's an opportunity for offense that could propel him into greater fantasy relevance.