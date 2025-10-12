Nazar picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.

The 21-year-old has come flying out of the gates on the 2025-26 season with five points (one goal, four assists) during a three-game scoring streak. Nazar's seeing a consistent shift on Chicago's top power-play unit as well, although Saturday's PP point was his first of the year. After producing 12 goals and 26 points in 53 games last season, Nazar appears headed for a breakout in his first full NHL campaign.