Nazar will have surgery to address a lower-body injury, Scott Powers and Mark Lazerus of The Athletic report.

Nazar's injury wasn't specified, but the recovery timeline appears to be a minimum of four months. There's no guarantee the University of Michigan freshman will return by the end of the NCAA season, especially since both his college and NHL team will want to avoid rushing him back. Nazar was taken 13th overall in the 2022 Draft.