Nazar (undisclosed) won't play Sunday against the Red Wings,Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Nazar and Sam Lafferty both took warmups, but the 21-year-old won't go after being injured against the Flames on Friday; Lafferty will play. Despite his absence from Sunday's game, there is little concern that the injury could lead to a lengthier absence. The Blackhawks aren't in action again until Wednesday, so odds are pretty good Nazar, who has 11 points in 15 games this year, would draw back in then.