Hayes was selected 66th overall by the Blackhawks in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

A native of Michigan and the No. 16 overall pick in the 2020 OHL Draft, Hayes stayed home and made his debut for Flint this past season. He got progressively better as the year progressed, finishing with 19 goals and 49 points in 65 games. Hayes has excellent size at 6-foot-2, but doesn't play like a big guy at times. There can be a lack of physicality in his game, which is a shame because he has excellent hands and the ability to score in tight if he just went to the difficult areas of the ice a bit more to make a play. The good news is that Hayes unquestionably has some NHL-caliber traits to his game. Chicago will likely let him marinate in the OHL for a couple more seasons.