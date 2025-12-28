Hayes scored twice and added two assists in AHL Rockford's 8-4 win over Texas on Saturday.

Hayes' performance Saturday matched his output from the previous 12 games combined. He's up to four goals and 11 points through 28 outings this season, four points shy of matching his total from 50 regular-season contests last year. The 21-year-old's level of offense isn't high enough to draw serious consideration for an NHL call-up.