Forsling (wrist) has been given the green light to suit up in the minors, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Forsling -- who was activated off non-roster, injured reserve and sent to AHL Rockford on Monday -- will likely spend some time getting up to game speed in the minors before the team considers bringing him back to the NHL. The emergence of Henri Jokiharju may have cost Forsling a chance at playing regular minutes with the Blackhawks this season.