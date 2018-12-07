Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Dealing with minor injury
Forsling won't play Thursday against Vegas due to a minor shoulder injury, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
The Swedish blueliner evidently played through the injury during Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Anaheim, so it shouldn't keep him sidelined for long. Jan Rutta will replace Forsling in the lineup for Thursday's clash with the Golden Knights.
