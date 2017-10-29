Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Dealing with upper-body injury
Forsling has been diagnosed with an upper-body injury a, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Forsling was unable to return because of the injury and more information on his status is expected in the coming days. His next chance to play arrives Wednesday against the Flyers, so those interested should keep an eye out for an update.
