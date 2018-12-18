Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Deemed fit to play
The Blackhawks activated Forsling (shoulder) from injured reserve Tuesday.
Forsling has missed Chicago's last six games due to a "minor" shoulder injury, but he should be back to 100 percent for Tuesday's game against the Predators. The Swedish blueliner has notched one goal and five points while posting a minus-3 rating in 11 appearances this campaign.
