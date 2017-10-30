Forsling (upper body) is unlikely to appear in Wednesday's clash with Philadelphia, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Forsling managed just 5:13 of ice time against the Avalanche on Saturday before being forced to leave the game due to his upper-body malady. With the Swede sidelined, a spot on the blue line will open up for either Jordan Oesterle or Cody Franson -- both of whom have been limited to just three games this season.