Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Expected to return Thursday
Forsling (upper body) is expected to return Thursday against the Flyers, Tracey Myers of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Forsling has missed the last three games with this injury. When he returns to the lineup, there is a possibility that Jan Rutta will move back to the right side, clearing a path for Forsling on the left.
