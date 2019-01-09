Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Lands on IR
Chicago placed Forsling (upper torso) on injured reserve Wednesday.
The Blackhawks have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for Forsling's recovery, but he'll miss the team's next contest at a minimum now that he's on IR. Brandon Davidson will fill in as Chicago's seventh defensemen until Forsling is cleared to return.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...