The Blackhawks placed Forsling (shoulder) on injured reserve Saturday.

Forsling's placement on IR was made retroactive to Dec. 5, which means he won't be eligible to return until Friday's game against the Jets. The Blackhawks are reportedly actively shopping Brandon Manning and Jan Rutta, but if they're unable to move either of those skaters prior to Forsling's return to health, they may opt to send the 22-year-old blueliner to AHL Rockford.