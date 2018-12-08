Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Lands on IR
The Blackhawks placed Forsling (shoulder) on injured reserve Saturday.
Forsling's placement on IR was made retroactive to Dec. 5, which means he won't be eligible to return until Friday's game against the Jets. The Blackhawks are reportedly actively shopping Brandon Manning and Jan Rutta, but if they're unable to move either of those skaters prior to Forsling's return to health, they may opt to send the 22-year-old blueliner to AHL Rockford.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Dealing with minor injury•
-
Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Promoted to top level•
-
Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Cleared to play•
-
Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Sent down to AHL•
-
Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Placed on IR•
-
Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Works on conditioning•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...