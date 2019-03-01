Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Odd-man-out against Anaheim
Forsling was a healthy scratch for Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.
Brent Seabrook is now healthy and coach Jeremy Colliton has clearly enjoyed what Slater Koekkoek has brought to the Blackhawks' lineup, so Forsling will likely continue to split time with Carl Dahlstrom as Chicago's seventh defenseman down the stretch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...