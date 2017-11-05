Forsling (upper body) remains out for Sunday's contest against the Canadiens, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Forsling has now missed the last three games, though he was a late scratch for Sunday's game. The 21-year-old has four assists in his 12 appearances this season. Still without an official return date, his next chance to return to the lineup would be Thursday in Philadelphia.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories