Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Out against Minnesota
Forsling (upper body) won't play Saturday against the Wild, but may return Sunday against the Canadiens, Eric Lear of Blackhawks TV reports.
The 21-year-old was seeing increased ice time and already had four helpers (two on the power play), so Chicago would like to have him back as soon as possible. Keep an eye on his status for Sunday.
