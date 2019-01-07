Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Out Sunday
Forsling (upper body) will not be in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Penguins.
Forsling has battled a slew of injuries this season and his upper-body issue is just another on the list. The Swedish blueliner has two goals and six points in 19 games this season. He'll be considered day-to-day until another update is available.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Scores in return to lineup•
-
Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Deemed fit to play•
-
Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Lands on IR•
-
Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Dealing with minor injury•
-
Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Promoted to top level•
-
Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Cleared to play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...