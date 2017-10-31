Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Out Wednesday
As expected, Forsling (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Flyers, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Forsling was deemed doubtful for Wednesday's contest Monday, so this news doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 21-year-old Swede has established himself as a solid middle-pairing defender for the Blackhawks this season, notching four assists while posting a plus-1 rating in 12 games. With Forsling unavailable Wednesday, Connor Murphy, who was a healthy scratch for Saturday's matchup with Colorado, will likely draw back into the lineup against Philadelphia.
