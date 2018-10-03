Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Placed on IR
The Blackhawks placed Forsling (wrist) on injured reserve Wednesday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Forsling isn't expected to be ready to return until mid-November, so this move will give the Blackhawks some roster flexibility while he's on the shelf. Once healthy, the 22-year-old Swede will likely step into a middle-pairing role.
