Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Promoted to top level
The Blackhawks recalled Forsling from AHL Rockford on Tuesday.
Forsling has played pretty well in the minors this campaign, picking up two assists while registering a plus-1 rating in five appearances. The Swedish netminder will look to shore up a leaky Blackhawks defense that's allowing 3.72 goals per game this campaign, 30th in the NHL.
