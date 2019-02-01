Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Ready to rock
Forsling (upper body) has been activated off injured reserve and will return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Sabres.
Forsling has been sidelined for nearly a month due to an upper-body injury, so head coach Jeremy Colliton may decide to take a cautious approach and limit the 22-year-old blueliner's minutes against Buffalo. The 2014 fifth-round pick has notched two goals and six points while averaging 18:46 of ice time in 19 appearances this season.
