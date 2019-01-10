Forsling (upper body) is not expected back in the lineup soon, as coach Jeremy Colliton told reporters, "His return isn't imminent, but I don't think it's going to be super long term," Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

At best, Forsling could be considered week-to-week at this point based on Colliton's comments. The blueliner has played in just 19 of a possible 37 games this season due to various injuries. Even once cleared to play, the Swede could struggle for consistent minutes, which limits his fantasy value.