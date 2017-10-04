Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Returns from temporary demotion
Forsling, as expected, was brought up from AHL Rockford on Wednesday.
Forsling was never expected to spend more than a day in the minors as the Blackhawks needed to create a paperwork transaction that allowed them to place Marian Hossa (illness) on long-term injured reserve. The Swede played in just 38 games last season and could struggle to improve upon that total following the signing of Cody Franson.
