Forsling, as expected, was brought up from AHL Rockford on Wednesday.

Forsling was never expected to spend more than a day in the minors as the Blackhawks needed to create a paperwork transaction that allowed them to place Marian Hossa (illness) on long-term injured reserve. The Swede played in just 38 games last season and could struggle to improve upon that total following the signing of Cody Franson.