Forsling posted the game-winning goal, two assists and five shots on goal in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Sabres on Friday.

The 21-year-old had four points in all of November, so this was certainly a big night for him. He was involved on every score for the Blackhawks and scored the first game-winner of his career. Forsling picked up both assists on special teams --- one on the power play and the other while shorthanded. The young defenseman has tremendous potential, but with five of his 11 points this season on special teams, Forsling's a specialist at the moment for fantasy owners.