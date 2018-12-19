Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Scores in return to lineup
Forsling, playing in his first game since Dec. 5, scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Nashville.
The 22-year-old blueliner had missed Chicago's last six games with a shoulder injury but wasted little time making an impact in his return. The goal was Forsling's second of the season at the NHL level and moved him to six points in 12 games. He's not a factor in fantasy at this point.
