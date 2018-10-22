Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Sent down to AHL
Forsling (wrist) was assigned to AHL Rockford on Monday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Forsling is currently on injured reserve, and isn't expected back until November. This move could be a precursor to the defenseman playing some games in the AHL to get back into the swing of things after he gets healthy.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Placed on IR•
-
Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Works on conditioning•
-
Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Still on the mend•
-
Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Undergoes wrist surgery•
-
Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Sent to AHL•
-
Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Scores game-winner versus Sabres•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.