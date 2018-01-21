Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Sent to AHL
Forsling was assigned to AHL Rockford on Sunday, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The 21-year-old blueliner has 13 points and a minus-2 rating in 41 games this season. With Artem Anisimov returning from injury, Chicago needed to clear up a roster spot. Forsling could get brought back later, but likely only in the event of an injury.
