Chicago assigned Forsling to AHL Rockford on Tuesday.

Forsling's assignment can be categorized as a "paperwork transaction" that the Blackhawks needed to make in order to be cap compliant, so it's highly likely that he'll be back with the big club before Thursday's regular-season opener against the Penguins. The 21-year-old blueliner, who notched five points (two goals, three assists) in 38 games with Chicago last season, will likely skate on the Blackhawks' bottom pairing in 2017-18, a role that will keep him from being a viable option in most season-long fantasy formats.