Forsling ended up requiring 15 stitches to his mouth after getting hit with a puck in Tuesday's win over Montreal, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun Times reports.

Lazerus separately reports that both Jordan Oesterle and Cody Franson are expected to sit out Thursday's home contest versus the Wild as healthy scratches, which tells us that Forsling doesn't appear to be in danger of missing any time as a result of the freak accident. Look for Forsling to patrol the third pair on the left side adjacent to Jan Ruuta.