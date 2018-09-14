Forsling (wrist) remains out of the lineup.

Forsling, 22, remains sidelined, working his way back from offseason wrist surgery. At the time it was performed, the Swedish-born defenseman was given a recovery timeframe of 14 weeks, putting him on track to return in mid-November. Expect Forsling, once healthy, to spend time with AHL Rockford before getting a shot with the big club. Last season, he tallied 13 points in 41 NHL games.