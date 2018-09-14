Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Still on the mend
Forsling (wrist) remains out of the lineup.
Forsling, 22, remains sidelined, working his way back from offseason wrist surgery. At the time it was performed, the Swedish-born defenseman was given a recovery timeframe of 14 weeks, putting him on track to return in mid-November. Expect Forsling, once healthy, to spend time with AHL Rockford before getting a shot with the big club. Last season, he tallied 13 points in 41 NHL games.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Undergoes wrist surgery•
-
Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Sent to AHL•
-
Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Scores game-winner versus Sabres•
-
Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Expected to return Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Out again Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Out against Minnesota•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...