Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Undergoes wrist surgery
Forsling underwent wrist surgery Tuesday and is expected to be sidelined for 14 weeks, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Forsling was expected to compete for a spot on Chicago's Opening Night roster in training camp, but he'll no longer get the opportunity to do so, as this news suggests the Swedish blueliner likely won't be ready to return to action until mid-November. The 2014 fifth-round pick, who notched three goals and 13 points in 41 contests with the Blackhawks last season, will likely spend some time with AHL Rockford getting up to speed once he's given a clean bill of health.
