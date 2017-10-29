Forsling will not rejoin the action Saturday against the Avalanche due to an undisclosed injury.

Forsling saw the ice for just 5:13 and posted a minus-1 rating prior to his exit. The youngster has had a slight breakout campaign early in 2017-18 with four points (all assists) through 11 games entering Saturday's tilt, and he has seen a boost in ice time as well. The other defensemen will need to cover for him the remainder of Saturday's contest, and his status will probably be updated before Wednesday's game against the Avalanche.