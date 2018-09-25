Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling: Works on conditioning
Forsling (wrist) worked on skating, stick handling and shooting during a conditioning session Monday, Madeline Kenney of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Forsling still isn't expected to return until mid-November, but it was nonetheless encouraging to see him already taking part in a rigorous conditioning session. The 22-year-old blueliner, who notched three goals and 13 points in 41 games last season, will likely be tasked with a middle-pairing role once he's cleared to return.
