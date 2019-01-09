Jokiharju will return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Predators, NHL.com's Scott King reports.

Jokiharju has been away from the team since Dec. 18 while representing his native Finland in the World Junior Hockey Championship. The rookie blueliner should have plenty of spring in his step against the Predators, as he was able to help Finland take home the gold medal Saturday, defeating the United States by a score of 3-2.