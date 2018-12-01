Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Back in action
Jokiharju (illness) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Predators, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Jokiharju will return to a prominent role Saturday, skating with Duncan Keith on the Blackhawks' top pairing. The 19-year-old blueliner will hope to help shore up a Chicago defense that has allowed 3.65 goals per game this campaign, 30th in the NHL.
