Jokiharju (illness) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Predators, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Jokiharju will return to a prominent role Saturday, skating with Duncan Keith on the Blackhawks' top pairing. The 19-year-old blueliner will hope to help shore up a Chicago defense that has allowed 3.65 goals per game this campaign, 30th in the NHL.