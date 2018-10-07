Jokiharju dished out two assists in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Blues.

In his second career game, Jokiharju scored his first two NHL points, assisting Jonathan Toews on the game-tying goal in the third period as well as Toews' overtime winner. The 19-year-old Finnish defenseman raised eyebrows in camp and apparently his strong play has trickled over to the regular season. He's worth the roster spot in nearly all fantasy formats right now.