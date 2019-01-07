Jokiharju is expected to play Monday or Wednesday of this week, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

The Finnish defender is coming off a gold medal victory at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Vancouver, British Columbia over the holidays. While it's unclear exactly when he'll be back in the lineup, Jokiharju will certainly play at some point over the coming week. The 19-year-old finished the tournament with five points in seven games.

