Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Expected back with team soon
Jokiharju is expected to play Monday or Wednesday of this week, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
The Finnish defender is coming off a gold medal victory at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Vancouver, British Columbia over the holidays. While it's unclear exactly when he'll be back in the lineup, Jokiharju will certainly play at some point over the coming week. The 19-year-old finished the tournament with five points in seven games.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Loaned to Finnish junior team•
-
Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Back in action•
-
Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Surprise scratch•
-
Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Set to play Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Traveling with team•
-
Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Still too sick to dress•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...