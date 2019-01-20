Jokiharju will be a healthy scratch for Sunday's game versus the Capitals, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Jokiharju has one assist and a minus-3 rating in four games since returning from the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship. Although it's not ideal for the 19-year-old's development to watch from the press box, the Blackhawks have seven capable, healthy defensemen, and his absence will open the door for Slater Koekkoek to re-enter the lineup.