Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Impresses at camp
Coach Joel Quenneville singled out Jokiharju as a player that impressed him at training camp Saturday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Quenneville told reporters that Jokiharju was "pretty adequate" defensively, which is high praise from the Blackhawks' signal caller, who isn't known for praising his players publicly. With Connor Murphy expected to be sidelined for eight weeks due to a back injury, Jokiharju appears to be a near lock to make the Opening Night roster, but he may be sent to the minors once Murphy is cleared to return. The 2017 first-round pick, who racked up 12 goals and 71 points in 63 WHL games last campaign, is on track to take over top-pairing duties in the near future, but may not be worth targeting in redraft leagues for a few more years.
