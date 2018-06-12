Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Inks entry-level deal
Jokiharju agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Chicago on Tuesday.
Jokiharju is coming off a fantastic 2017-18 campaign in which he not only racked up 71 points in 63 games for WHL Portland, but also notched two goals and two assists while playing for Finland in the 2018 World Junior Championships. The 18-year-old will no doubt get a look during training camp; and while a permanent spot in the 23-man roster is likely a long shot, the organization will have to make a decision on whether to send him back to juniors or have him join AHL Rockford for the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...