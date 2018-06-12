Jokiharju agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Chicago on Tuesday.

Jokiharju is coming off a fantastic 2017-18 campaign in which he not only racked up 71 points in 63 games for WHL Portland, but also notched two goals and two assists while playing for Finland in the 2018 World Junior Championships. The 18-year-old will no doubt get a look during training camp; and while a permanent spot in the 23-man roster is likely a long shot, the organization will have to make a decision on whether to send him back to juniors or have him join AHL Rockford for the 2018-19 campaign.