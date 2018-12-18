Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Loaned to Finnish junior team
The Blackhawks loaned Jokiharju to the Finnish men's national junior team Tuesday, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
The Blackhawks are going nowhere fast this season, so they'll use this opportunity to get their promising young blueliner some invaluable experience on the national stage. The World Junior tournament will be held in Vancouver from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5, so Jokiharju could miss Chicago's next eight games if Finland makes a deep run.
