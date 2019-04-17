Jokiharju was named to Team Finland's preliminary roster for the World Championships on Wednesday.

Jokiharju had a solid start to his rookie campaign in 2018-19, notching 12 assists in 38 appearances with the big club, but the Blackhawks ultimately decided to ship him to the minors midway through the season in order to aid his development. The 2017 first-round pick will almost certainly have a full-time role with Chicago in 2019-20, and he could be tasked with quarterbacking the team's top power-play unit, making him a player to keep an eye on heading into fantasy drafts.