Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Posts four points for WHL Portland Saturday
Jokiharju posted two goals and two assists in WHL Portland's 10-5 hammering of Seattle on Saturday.
Jokiharju added a plus-five rating for good measure. The mobile Finnish defender suffered a knee injury late in the summer but he is quite obviously back at full strength. Jokiharju will be counted upon to provide points all season long for a Portland team that suddenly lacks high-end offensive talent.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...