Jokiharju posted two goals and two assists in WHL Portland's 10-5 hammering of Seattle on Saturday.

Jokiharju added a plus-five rating for good measure. The mobile Finnish defender suffered a knee injury late in the summer but he is quite obviously back at full strength. Jokiharju will be counted upon to provide points all season long for a Portland team that suddenly lacks high-end offensive talent.

