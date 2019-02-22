The Blackhawks will recall Jokiharju from AHL Rockford on Friday, Chris Wescott of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Jokiharju was sent to the minors in late January when it appeared as though Chicago had no chance of making the playoffs. However, the Blackhawks are now just a single point out of the Western Conference's second wild-card spot, and they're in desperate need of help on the back end, allowing 3.70 goals per game this campaign -- 30th in the NHL. Brent Seabrook is currently sidelined with an abdominal injury and Carl Dahlstrom is dealing with an illness, so Jokiharju could draw into the lineup immediately against the Avalanche on Friday.