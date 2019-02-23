Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Returned to AHL affiliate
The Blackhawks reassigned Jokiharju to AHL Rockford on Saturday.
Chicago clearly doesn't think Jokiharju is ready for a regular NHL role, as he only logged 9:14 of ice time during Friday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche after being recalled on an emergency basis, so he'll remain in the minors for the foreseeable future. He may be recalled towards the end of the campaign if the Blackhawks are able to sneak into the playoffs, but he won't have any fantasy value down the stretch.
